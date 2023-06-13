BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Down 2.2%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.48. 26,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 300,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $302,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $302,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and have sold 90,089 shares valued at $1,885,831. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 311,913 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 388,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

