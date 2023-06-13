Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) & Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Head to Head Survey

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Biomea Fusion and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomea Fusion 0 0 7 0 3.00 Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 0 4 3 0 2.43

Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus price target of $40.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1.30%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 424.02%. Given Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Biomea Fusion.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomea Fusion N/A N/A -$81.83 million ($3.21) -12.39 Bayer Aktiengesellschaft $53.47 billion 1.01 $4.37 billion $0.82 16.76

This table compares Biomea Fusion and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Biomea Fusion. Biomea Fusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Biomea Fusion has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biomea Fusion and Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomea Fusion N/A -79.98% -68.90% Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 6.06% 18.53% 5.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of Biomea Fusion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Biomea Fusion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft beats Biomea Fusion on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes. Biomea Fusion, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets products in the dermatology, dietary supplement, analgesic, gastrointestinal, cold, allergy, sinus and flu, foot care and sun protection categories. The CropScience segment includes seeds and plant traits, crop protection and nonagricultural pest control. The Animal Health segment offers prescription and nonprescription veterinary products. The Covestro segment provides raw materials for polyurethanes; polycarbonate granules and sheets; raw materials for coatings, adhesives and sealants; and by-products of polyether production and of chlorine production and use. The company was founded by

