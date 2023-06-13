BitCash Price Reaches $0.0008 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. BitCash has a market capitalization of $18,836.12 and $7.07 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCash has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitCash

BitCash’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

