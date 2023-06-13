Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42,533.46

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $22.39 million and $42,533.46 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00104616 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00047805 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00033330 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00019135 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003893 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

