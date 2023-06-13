Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $139.20 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $8.68 or 0.00033510 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $139.20 million and $652,444.77 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,888.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.84 or 0.00408841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00097318 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000638 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.83877777 USD and is up 5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $517,548.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

