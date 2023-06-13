BitDAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.22 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $3.22 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

