BitShares 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $757,903.32 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $24.68 million and $757,903.32 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002366 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002964 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001289 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,994,881 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

