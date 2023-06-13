Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 70,500 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 161,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after buying an additional 63,822 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock remained flat at $20.95 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 327,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,663. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. Tigress Financial upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

