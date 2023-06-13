Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 12,369 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,080 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,369 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Bank of America decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE DVN traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

