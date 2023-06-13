BNB Price Hits $245.03 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $245.03 or 0.00944390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $38.19 billion and $870.31 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,854,168 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

