Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 23.4% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,417,000 after acquiring an additional 192,750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVV stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,855. The company has a market cap of $324.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $437.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $416.82 and its 200-day moving average is $405.11.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

