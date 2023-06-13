Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 32,860 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 147,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

INTC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,217,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,445,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

