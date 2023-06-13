boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives $42.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.57.

BHOOY has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.54) in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC upgraded boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Panmure Gordon raised boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.81) to GBX 55 ($0.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of BHOOY opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

See Also

