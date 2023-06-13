Boone Capital Management LLC Invests $17.36 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,358,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 8.9% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.72. The company had a trading volume of 532,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.64. The company has a market capitalization of $421.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

