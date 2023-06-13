BOS Asset Management LLC Invests $1.90 Million in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BOS Asset Management LLC owned about 1.45% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYGH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $417,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,563. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.39 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

