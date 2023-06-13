BOS Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 90,244 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 90,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises 3.5% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.81. 9,270,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,790,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

