BOS Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 65,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 461.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.56. 87,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,075. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

