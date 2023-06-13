Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 2,956 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.2% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $49,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $114.85. 306,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,482. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average of $119.36. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.