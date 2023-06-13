Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 4,062 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 511,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Sysco were worth $39,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 757,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 107,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

SYY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 515,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.71. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

