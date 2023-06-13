Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 587,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 339,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,889. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.