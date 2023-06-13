Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $29.76 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $29,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,024,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,403,000 after buying an additional 1,545,217 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,160,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,486,000 after purchasing an additional 73,657 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.89. 705,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

