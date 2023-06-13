Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.5% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $60,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 29,986 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.6 %

COP traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

