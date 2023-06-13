Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

CB stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.12. 585,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

