Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 18,018 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,018 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,077 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,617,000 after purchasing an additional 871,579 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. 747,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

