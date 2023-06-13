Braidwell LP Acquires New Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,341,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,537,000. IVERIC bio accounts for 2.4% of Braidwell LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 177.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISEE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio Trading Up 0.6 %

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,500 shares of company stock worth $7,031,271 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISEE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 252,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,238. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.