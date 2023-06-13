Braidwell LP Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,233,000. Braidwell LP owned approximately 0.11% of Cooper Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.93. 46,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,781. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $395.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COO shares. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.89.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

