Braidwell LP Purchases Shares of 1,164,849 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,164,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000. Braidwell LP owned about 3.40% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ MIST traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,371. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.63. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

