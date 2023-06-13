Braidwell LP Takes Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,393,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,141,000. Braidwell LP owned about 4.61% of Esperion Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,537,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 469,226 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,719. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Insider Transactions at Esperion Therapeutics

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,377. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.