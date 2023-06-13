Braidwell LP Takes Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 927,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,122,000. Braidwell LP owned 1.89% of Protagonist Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 814,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 350,669 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 219,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

PTGX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 93,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

