Brandywine Managers LLC Increases Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Brandywine Managers LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Twist Bioscience comprises 1.7% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares during the period.

TWST stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 260,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,285. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $58.76.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 93.32% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis Cho purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,720.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

