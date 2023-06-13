Brandywine Trust Co. Sells 100,000 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Brandywine Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,881,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup comprises 67.2% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $220,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 537,042 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 54.1% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.0 %

CPB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.