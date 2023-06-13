Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the May 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bravo Multinational Stock Down 18.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRVO opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Bravo Multinational has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

About Bravo Multinational

Bravo Multinational, Inc engages in the leasing of gaming equipment. It includes video poker and slot machines, eight blackjack and miscellaneous game tables, related furniture and equipment, roulette table and related furniture and equipment, bingo equipment and furniture, casino chips, bill acceptors, coin counters, and miscellaneous office equipment.

