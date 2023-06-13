Brogan Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.31. 16,600,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,040,879. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.48. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $364.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

