Brogan Financial Inc. Invests $787,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.26. 847,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,401,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $342.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.