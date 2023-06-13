Brokerages Set 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Target Price at $34.13

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.13.
Several brokerages have commented on FDMT. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics
In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at $76,606,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $41,142.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $31,804.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,747 shares of company stock valued at $294,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.51.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a negative net margin of 4,976.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.