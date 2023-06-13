Brokerages Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT at $34.00

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $247,799.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,624.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and sold 63,654 shares valued at $1,110,666. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 2,823.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after buying an additional 2,965,364 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $35,838,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $33,666,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $28,117,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after buying an additional 1,172,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETNB opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 89bio has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.15. Equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

