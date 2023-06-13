Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Target Price at $2.65

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

CPPMF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

CPPMF opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $379.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 7.31%.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.