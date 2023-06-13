Brokerages Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target at $50.98

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Barclays raised their price target on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

NUVA stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $2,302,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 75.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $2,375,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 37.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,831,000 after buying an additional 46,529 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

