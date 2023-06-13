Brokerages Set TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Price Target at $88.00

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,942 shares of company stock worth $1,265,468. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

TriNet Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TriNet Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,543,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in TriNet Group by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.07.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

