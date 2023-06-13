Brokerages Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT at $31.22

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,463,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,991,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,384,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,909,000 after purchasing an additional 428,410 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,583,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,217,000 after purchasing an additional 71,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,790,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

