Brokerages Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT at $353.87

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $354.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $340.60 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $243.17 and a one year high of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,519 shares of company stock worth $17,674,209. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.