BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.57

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.57 and last traded at $67.55, with a volume of 1114437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Barclays upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 133,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

