Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cadence Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CADE stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

