Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 438.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 860,005 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $333,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Price Performance

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.96.

HD stock opened at $303.00 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.80. The firm has a market cap of $304.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

