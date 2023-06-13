Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $110.11 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 598.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150,444 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.24% of Centene worth $110,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

NYSE CNC opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Recommended Stories

