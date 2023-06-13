Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 512,139 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413,673 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 512,139 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $206,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $401.58 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $419.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $991.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,591 shares of company stock valued at $48,950,250. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

