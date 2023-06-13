Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 76000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

