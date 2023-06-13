CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the May 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,856. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
