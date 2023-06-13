CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the May 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,856. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

