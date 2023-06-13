Cannell Capital LLC Has $25.99 Million Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 112,703 shares during the quarter. Heritage-Crystal Clean makes up about 5.2% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $25,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $12,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $3,420,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $2,761,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 88.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 190,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 89,104 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCCI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,479. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $903.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

