Cannell Capital LLC Invests $2.58 Million in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 365,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of DocGo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DocGo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 174,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DocGo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocGo by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DocGo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DocGo

In other news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 7,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $69,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,364,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,433,756.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 7,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $69,190.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,364,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,433,756.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocGo Stock Down 1.0 %

DCGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ DCGO traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 107,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,651. DocGo Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $960.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). DocGo had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

See Also

